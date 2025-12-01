SAINT-PAPOUL SE LIVRE

Saint-Papoul Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Plus de 60 auteurs et créateurs, expositions, conférences, ateliers et animations en continue et gratuites !

Programme

– 10h00 Ouverture et annonce du Prix Livre d’Or 2025

– 10h10 Atelier Jaspage ( réservation obligatoire)

-11h00 Spectacle Kpop avec Dango

– 14h00 Atelier Jaspage ( réservation obligatoire) et de 14h00 à 17h00 Murder Party

– 15h00 Spectacle Kpop avec Dango

– 15h30 Exposition photo et conférence avec Chantal Mailho

-16h30 Table ronde Premiers pas en auto édition

-18h00 Fermeture.

Entrée et activités gratuites

.

Saint-Papoul 11400 Aude Occitanie saintpapoulselivre@hotmail.com

English :

More than 60 authors and creators, exhibitions, conferences, workshops and continuous free events!

Program

– 10:00 Opening and announcement of the Prix Livre d’Or 2025

– 10:10 am Jaspage workshop (reservation required)

-11:00 Kpop show with Dango

– 2:00 pm Jaspage workshop (reservation essential) and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Murder Party

– 3:00 pm Kpop show with Dango

– 3:30 pm Photo exhibition and conference with Chantal Mailho

-4:30 pm Round table First steps in self-publishing

-6:00 pm Closing.

Free admission and activities

L’événement SAINT-PAPOUL SE LIVRE Saint-Papoul a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois