SAINT-PAPOUL SE LIVRE Saint-Papoul

Saint-Papoul Aude
Début : 2025-12-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20 18:00:00
2025-12-20
Plus de 60 auteurs et créateurs, expositions, conférences, ateliers et animations en continue et gratuites !
Programme
– 10h00 Ouverture et annonce du Prix Livre d’Or 2025
– 10h10 Atelier Jaspage ( réservation obligatoire)
-11h00 Spectacle Kpop avec Dango
– 14h00 Atelier Jaspage ( réservation obligatoire) et de 14h00 à 17h00 Murder Party
– 15h00 Spectacle Kpop avec Dango
– 15h30 Exposition photo et conférence avec Chantal Mailho
-16h30 Table ronde Premiers pas en auto édition
-18h00 Fermeture.
Entrée et activités gratuites
Saint-Papoul 11400 Aude Occitanie saintpapoulselivre@hotmail.com
English :
More than 60 authors and creators, exhibitions, conferences, workshops and continuous free events!
Program
– 10:00 Opening and announcement of the Prix Livre d’Or 2025
– 10:10 am Jaspage workshop (reservation required)
-11:00 Kpop show with Dango
– 2:00 pm Jaspage workshop (reservation essential) and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Murder Party
– 3:00 pm Kpop show with Dango
– 3:30 pm Photo exhibition and conference with Chantal Mailho
-4:30 pm Round table First steps in self-publishing
-6:00 pm Closing.
Free admission and activities
