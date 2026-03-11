Saint-Patrick à Saint-Loubouer Saint-Loubouer
Foyer rural Saint-Loubouer Landes
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Le Club Soutien et Amitié vous propose une soirée Saint-Patrick le 17 mars 2026 19h00 — Foyer Rural de Saint-Loubouer
MENU 10€ Cocktail Irish Whisky Mule (1 verre offer,t) Irish Stew et Guinness, Brownie
Initiation aux danses irlandaises
Réservation 06 10 80 27 55 06 12 52 41 97 avant le 7. mars .
Foyer rural Saint-Loubouer 40320 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 80 27 55
