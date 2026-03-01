Saint Patrick au QG! rue du Parc Saint-Paul-lès-Romans
Saint Patrick au QG! rue du Parc Saint-Paul-lès-Romans samedi 21 mars 2026.
Saint Patrick au QG!
rue du Parc Le QG Saint-Paul-lès-Romans Drôme
Début : 2026-03-21 19:00:00
2026-03-21
Le QG se met aux couleurs de l’Irlande… et pas à moitié: on sort les kilts, on fait couler la Guinness et on transforme Romans en petit Dublin le temps d’une nuit… ça va chanter fort.
rue du Parc Le QG Saint-Paul-lès-Romans 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 73 19 contact@leqg-restaurant.fr
English :
The HQ is decked out in the colors of Ireland? and not just by halves: kilts are out, Guinness is flowing and Romans is transformed into a little Dublin for the night? it’s going to sing loud.
