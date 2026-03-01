Saint Patrick au QG! rue du Parc Saint-Paul-lès-Romans

Saint Patrick au QG!

rue du Parc Le QG Saint-Paul-lès-Romans Drôme

Début : 2026-03-21 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-21

2026-03-21

Le QG se met aux couleurs de l’Irlande… et pas à moitié: on sort les kilts, on fait couler la Guinness et on transforme Romans en petit Dublin le temps d’une nuit… ça va chanter fort.

rue du Parc Le QG Saint-Paul-lès-Romans 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 73 19 contact@leqg-restaurant.fr

English :

The HQ is decked out in the colors of Ireland? and not just by halves: kilts are out, Guinness is flowing and Romans is transformed into a little Dublin for the night? it’s going to sing loud.

