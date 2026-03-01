Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Bistrot AmzerZo Saint-Ségal
Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Bistrot AmzerZo Saint-Ségal samedi 28 mars 2026.
Saint-Patrick du Bistrot !
Bistrot AmzerZo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Concert de Kevin Camus et Malo Kervern. .
Bistrot AmzerZo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 73 17 25
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English : Saint-Patrick du Bistrot !
L’événement Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Saint-Ségal a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE