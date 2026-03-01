Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Bistrot AmzerZo Saint-Ségal

Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Bistrot AmzerZo Saint-Ségal samedi 28 mars 2026.

Saint-Patrick du Bistrot !

Bistrot AmzerZo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :
2026-03-28

Concert de Kevin Camus et Malo Kervern.   .

Bistrot AmzerZo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 73 17 25 

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English : Saint-Patrick du Bistrot !

L’événement Saint-Patrick du Bistrot ! Saint-Ségal a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE

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