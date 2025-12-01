Saint-Sylvestre Le Clos Jeannon Le Clos Jeannon Villers-lès-Nancy
Le Clos Jeannon 2-6bis Rue Saint-Fiacre Villers-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Mercredi 2025-12-31 19:30:00
Le Clos Jeannon se met sur son 31 pour célébrer ensemble la Saint-Sylvestre et l’entrée en 2026!
Le Chef Philippe Brun a imaginé un menu comme un voyage culinaire autour de produits d’exception. Côté cave, Yann-Quentin le sommelier proposera ses plus jolis flacons.
N’attendez plus pour réserver! Sur le site internet ou par téléphone!Tout public
Le Clos Jeannon 2-6bis Rue Saint-Fiacre Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 40 30 30 jeannon@le-clos.eu
English :
Le Clos Jeannon dresses up to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the year 2026!
Chef Philippe Brun has imagined a menu as a culinary voyage around exceptional products. As for the cellar, Yann-Quentin, the sommelier, will be offering his finest bottles.
Don’t wait any longer to reserve! On the website or by phone!
