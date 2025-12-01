Saint-Sylvestre Le Clos Jeannon Le Clos Jeannon Villers-lès-Nancy

Saint-Sylvestre Le Clos Jeannon

Le Clos Jeannon 2-6bis Rue Saint-Fiacre Villers-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

160

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-12-31 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-31

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Le Clos Jeannon se met sur son 31 pour célébrer ensemble la Saint-Sylvestre et l’entrée en 2026!

Le Chef Philippe Brun a imaginé un menu comme un voyage culinaire autour de produits d’exception. Côté cave, Yann-Quentin le sommelier proposera ses plus jolis flacons.

N’attendez plus pour réserver! Sur le site internet ou par téléphone!Tout public

160 .

Le Clos Jeannon 2-6bis Rue Saint-Fiacre Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 40 30 30 jeannon@le-clos.eu

English :

Le Clos Jeannon dresses up to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the year 2026!

Chef Philippe Brun has imagined a menu as a culinary voyage around exceptional products. As for the cellar, Yann-Quentin, the sommelier, will be offering his finest bottles.

Don’t wait any longer to reserve! On the website or by phone!

L’événement Saint-Sylvestre Le Clos Jeannon Villers-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-12-06 par DESTINATION NANCY