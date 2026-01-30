Saint-Valentin au Restaurant Le Grandvallier Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Saint-Valentin au Restaurant Le Grandvallier

Rue Delezay Restaurant le Grandvallier Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura

Début : 2026-02-13

fin : 2026-02-14

2026-02-13

Soirée spéciale Saint Valentin au restaurant le Grandvallier vendredi 13 et samedi 14 février 2026.

Kir pétillant jurassien

***

Crème de petits pois au morbier et oeuf poché

***

Tournedos de veau crème de vin jaune,

arancini aux morilles et légumes glacés

***

Entremet chocolat noisettes

menu à 35€/personne. Pensez à réserver ! .

Rue Delezay Restaurant le Grandvallier Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 41 18 98

