Saint-Valentin au Restaurant Le Grandvallier Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Rue Delezay Restaurant le Grandvallier Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Soirée spéciale Saint Valentin au restaurant le Grandvallier vendredi 13 et samedi 14 février 2026.
Kir pétillant jurassien
***
Crème de petits pois au morbier et oeuf poché
***
Tournedos de veau crème de vin jaune,
arancini aux morilles et légumes glacés
***
Entremet chocolat noisettes
menu à 35€/personne. Pensez à réserver ! .
