Sainte-Maxime sur Glace Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Sainte-Maxime sur Glace

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2026-02-14 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 19:00:00

2026-02-14

Fun et glisse à Sainte-Maxime la patinoire est de retour !

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Sainte-Maxime sur Glace

Fun and slide in Sainte-Maxime: the ice rink is back!



This winter, get ready to put on your skates and live an unforgettable experience! The ephemeral ice rink is installed under the Chapiteau of the Théâtre de la Mer for two weeks of gliding in the heart of the school holidays.



With its 450m2 of ice surface, this semi-open skating rink offers a breathtaking view of the sea, combining gliding pleasure and unique panorama. Young and old will be able to run on the track for moments of sharing and laughter.



For beginners and younger, a dedicated area will allow you to learn in complete serenity, in a friendly and secure atmosphere.



Do not miss this must-see activity to punctuate your winter holidays in Sainte-Maxime!

