SAISON CERDANE LA RENCONTRE

Latour-de-Carol Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-11 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-11

Date(s) :

2025-12-11

Nous vous invitons à venir découvrir LA RENCONTRE.

Jeudi 11 décembre à 18h30 sur la commune de Latour de Carol, (Salle polyvalente), une restitution du projet Culture Santé, Handicap & dépendance

Patients et résidents de différentes structures …

.

Latour-de-Carol 66760 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 tourisme@pyrenees-cerdagne.com

English :

We invite you to come and discover LA RENCONTRE.

Thursday, December 11 at 6:30pm in Latour de Carol, (Salle polyvalente), a restitution of the Culture Santé, Handicap & dépendance project

Patients and residents from different structures …

L’événement SAISON CERDANE LA RENCONTRE Latour-de-Carol a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE