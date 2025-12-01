SAISON CERDANE LA RENCONTRE Latour-de-Carol
SAISON CERDANE LA RENCONTRE Latour-de-Carol jeudi 11 décembre 2025.
SAISON CERDANE LA RENCONTRE
Latour-de-Carol Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-11 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-11
2025-12-11
Nous vous invitons à venir découvrir LA RENCONTRE.
Jeudi 11 décembre à 18h30 sur la commune de Latour de Carol, (Salle polyvalente), une restitution du projet Culture Santé, Handicap & dépendance
Patients et résidents de différentes structures …
Latour-de-Carol 66760 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 tourisme@pyrenees-cerdagne.com
English :
We invite you to come and discover LA RENCONTRE.
Thursday, December 11 at 6:30pm in Latour de Carol, (Salle polyvalente), a restitution of the Culture Santé, Handicap & dépendance project
Patients and residents from different structures …
