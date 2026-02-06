SAISON CERDANE LE PP PROJECT MARIONNETTES MUSIQUE LIVE

Latour-de-Carol Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Début : 2026-03-13 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-13

2026-03-13

Pour le premier rendez-vous de cette deuxième partie de Saison nous recevons la compagnie Les Involtes, avec un petit clin d’œil au réseau des médiathèques.

MARIONNETTES MUSIQUE LIVE

Vendredi 13 mars 2026 18h30 XX XX

LE PP PROJECT Compa…

.

Latour-de-Carol 66760 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 tourisme@pyrenees-cerdagne.com

English :

For the first event of this second part of the Season, we welcome the company Les Involtes, with a nod to the media library network.

PUPPETS LIVE MUSIC

Friday, March 13, 2026 6:30pm ? XX ? XX

THE PP PROJECT ? Compa…

L’événement SAISON CERDANE LE PP PROJECT MARIONNETTES MUSIQUE LIVE Latour-de-Carol a été mis à jour le 2026-02-06 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE