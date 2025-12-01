Saison culturelle Alex Ramirès, one man show Panache Théâtre Le Puy-en-Velay

Saison culturelle Alex Ramirès, one man show Panache Théâtre Le Puy-en-Velay samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Saison culturelle Alex Ramirès, one man show Panache

Théâtre Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 33 EUR

Série 1 33€

Série 2 28€

Série 3 21€

Série 4 10€

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-13

Après Sensiblement Viril , Alex Ramirès cherche sa place dans le grand défilé de l’amour propre entre moins que rien et roi de tout

Théâtre Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 09 03 45

English :

After « Sensiblement Viril », Alex Ramirès looks for his place in the great parade of self-esteem between the lesser of two evils and the king of all

German :

Nach « Sensiblement Viril » sucht Alex Ramirès seinen Platz in der großen Parade der Selbstliebe zwischen weniger als nichts und König von allem

Italiano :

Dopo « Sensiblement Viril », Alex Ramirès cerca il suo posto nella grande parata dell’autostima tra il minore dei due mali e il re di tutti

Espanol :

Después de « Sensiblement Viril », Alex Ramirès busca su lugar en el gran desfile de la autoestima entre el mal menor y el rey de todos

