Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule

Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU
Théâtre de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier
30€
30€
Début : 2025-10-17 21:00:00
2025-10-17
Dans son nouveau spectacle, Chantal Ladesou revient plus
drôle, plus piquante et plus libre que jamais.
Durée 1h30 • Tout public
.
Théâtre de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 45 32 73 accueil@vdstourisme.com
English :
In her new show, Chantal Ladesou returns funnier, pricklier and freer than ever
funnier, pricklier and freer than ever.
Running time: 1h30 ? All audiences
German :
In ihrer neuen Show kehrt Chantal Ladesou zurück, noch
lustiger, pikanter und freier als je zuvor.
Dauer: 1,5 Stunden ? Alle Zuschauer
Italiano :
Nel suo nuovo spettacolo, Chantal Ladesou è tornata, più divertente, più acuta e più libera che mai
più divertente, più acuto e più libero che mai.
Durata: 1 ora Tutti i pubblici
Espanol :
En su nuevo espectáculo, Chantal Ladesou está de vuelta, más divertida, más aguda y más libre que nunca
más divertida, más aguda y más libre que nunca.
Duración: hora y media Todos los públicos
