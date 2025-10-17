Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule

Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU

Théâtre de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier

Tarif : – – EUR

30€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-17 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Dans son nouveau spectacle, Chantal Ladesou revient plus

drôle, plus piquante et plus libre que jamais.



Durée 1h30 • Tout public

.

Théâtre de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 45 32 73 accueil@vdstourisme.com

English :

In her new show, Chantal Ladesou returns funnier, pricklier and freer than ever

funnier, pricklier and freer than ever.



Running time: 1h30 ? All audiences

German :

In ihrer neuen Show kehrt Chantal Ladesou zurück, noch

lustiger, pikanter und freier als je zuvor.



Dauer: 1,5 Stunden ? Alle Zuschauer

Italiano :

Nel suo nuovo spettacolo, Chantal Ladesou è tornata, più divertente, più acuta e più libera che mai

più divertente, più acuto e più libero che mai.



Durata: 1 ora Tutti i pubblici

Espanol :

En su nuevo espectáculo, Chantal Ladesou está de vuelta, más divertida, más aguda y más libre que nunca

más divertida, más aguda y más libre que nunca.



Duración: hora y media Todos los públicos

L’événement Saison culturelle Chantal LADESOU Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule a été mis à jour le 2025-08-31 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule