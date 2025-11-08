SAISON CULTURELLE: Concert Paul Lay Dunières

SAISON CULTURELLE: Concert Paul Lay

Cinéma le Maubourg Dunières Haute-Loire

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Le brillant trio de jazz du pianiste Paul Lay et l’excellent chœur de chambre Les éléments se réunissent pour croiser leurs répertoires. Un concert aussi lumineux que jubilatoire !

Cinéma le Maubourg Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

Pianist Paul Lay?s brilliant jazz trio and the excellent chamber choir Les éléments come together to cross their repertoires. A concert as luminous as it is jubilant!

German :

Das brillante Jazztrio des Pianisten Paul Lay und der hervorragende Kammerchor Les éléments kommen zusammen, um ihre Repertoires zu kreuzen. Ein ebenso leuchtendes wie jubelndes Konzert!

Italiano :

Il brillante trio jazz del pianista Paul Lay e l’eccellente coro da camera Les éléments si uniscono per combinare i loro repertori. Un concerto tanto luminoso quanto gioioso!

Espanol :

El brillante trío de jazz del pianista Paul Lay y el excelente coro de cámara Les éléments se unen para combinar sus repertorios. ¡Un concierto tan luminoso como jubiloso!

