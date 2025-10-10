Salif Keïta Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement
Salif Keïta Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement lundi 17 novembre 2025.
Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 43 EUR
Début : 2025-11-17 20:00:00
2025-11-17
Le légendaire chanteur malien Salif Keïta signe son grand retour scénique et discographique avec So Kono, album acoustique et profondément intime.
+33 4 78 95 95 95
English :
Legendary Malian singer Salif Keïta makes his comeback on stage and on record with So Kono, a deeply intimate acoustic album.
German :
Der legendäre malische Sänger Salif Keïta kehrt mit So Kono, einem akustischen und zutiefst intimen Album, auf die Bühne und auf die Schallplatte zurück.
Italiano :
Il leggendario cantante maliano Salif Keïta fa il suo ritorno sul palco e su disco con So Kono, un album acustico profondamente intimo.
Espanol :
El legendario cantante maliense Salif Keïta regresa a los escenarios y al disco con So Kono, un álbum acústico profundamente íntimo.
