Salon de l’habitat Lons-le-Saunier vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Juraparc Lons-le-Saunier Jura

Gratuit

Début : 2025-11-14 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 19:00:00

2025-11-14 2025-11-16

Réunira plus de 100 exposants autour des thématiques suivantes :

Économie d’énergie
Décoration
Rénovation
Aménagement intérieur/extérieur

L’entrée est gratuite, et des animations et ateliers sont prévus tout au long du week-end pour le grand public.   .

Juraparc Lons-le-Saunier 39000 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté  

