Salon de l'habitat Lons-le-Saunier
vendredi 14 novembre 2025
Salon de l’habitat
Juraparc Lons-le-Saunier Jura
Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-14 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 19:00:00
2025-11-14 2025-11-16
Réunira plus de 100 exposants autour des thématiques suivantes :
Économie d’énergie
Décoration
Rénovation
Aménagement intérieur/extérieur
L’entrée est gratuite, et des animations et ateliers sont prévus tout au long du week-end pour le grand public. .
Juraparc Lons-le-Saunier 39000 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
