Salon de l’habitat Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Ploudalmézeau

Salon de l’habitat Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Ploudalmézeau samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Salon de l’habitat

Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Halle Multifonctions Ploudalmézeau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Salon de l’habitat de Ploudalmézeau — Un week-end pour donner vie à vos projets.

Vous avez un projet de construction, de rénovation, d’aménagement ou de décoration ? Ne manquez pas le Salon de l’habitat de Ploudalmézeau organisé par l’Association des commerçants et artisans de Portsall et Ploudalmézeau (ACAPP). Un événement convivial et inspirant pensé pour tous ceux qui veulent améliorer leur chez soi . .

Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Halle Multifonctions Ploudalmézeau 29830 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 65 41 68 19

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Salon de l’habitat Ploudalmézeau a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE