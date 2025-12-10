Salon des Amateurs d’Arts Hall des Annonciades Ligny-en-Barrois

Salon des Amateurs d’Arts

Hall des Annonciades 46 bis Rue des États-Unis Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-04-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-04 2026-04-05 2026-04-06

Les Amis des Arts LInéens vous donnent rendez-vous pour la 27ème édition du Salon des Amateurs d’Arts

Durant ces trois jours, le Hall des Annonciades se transformera en carrefour d’échanges et de diversités culturelles et artistiques, véritable galerie temporaire qui mettra en valeur les talents d’artistes d’ici et d’ailleurs.

Réalisations classiques ou modernes, abstraites ou réalistes, bijoux, tableaux, vitraux, sculptures, photographies, les œuvres des 50 exposants seront présentées au public dans une ambiance conviviale où il s’agit avant tout de partager des émotions autour de différentes formes d’art et en particulier la peinture qui reste la discipline privilégiée de ce salon.

Arts traditionnels ou plus contemporains, tous trouvent leur place à ce salon, de l’aquarelliste au sculpteur, l’important étant de trouver à s’exprimer, à faire passer une émotion.

Entrée libre.Tout public

0 .

Hall des Annonciades 46 bis Rue des États-Unis Ligny-en-Barrois 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 07 87 35 37 carole.grappey@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Les Amis des Arts LInéens invite you to the 27th edition of the Salon des Amateurs d?Arts

For three days, the Hall des Annonciades will be transformed into a crossroads of cultural and artistic exchange and diversity, a veritable temporary gallery showcasing the talents of artists from near and far.

Whether classic or modern, abstract or realistic, jewelry, paintings, stained glass, sculptures or photographs, the works of the 50 exhibitors will be presented to the public in a convivial atmosphere, where the aim is above all to share emotions around different art forms, and in particular painting, which remains the show?s favored discipline.

Whether traditional or more contemporary, everyone has their place at this show, from watercolorists to sculptors, the important thing is to find a way to express oneself, to convey an emotion.

Admission free.

L’événement Salon des Amateurs d’Arts Ligny-en-Barrois a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OT SUD MEUSE