Salon des créateurs and co Bozouls

133 route d’Espalion Bozouls Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Date :
Début : Samedi 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :
2025-10-18

Bougies bijoux couture confiture mode beauté cuisine et bonne humeur !
Tombola et possibilité de se restaurer sur place sur réservation au 05 65 51 51 42   .

133 route d’Espalion Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 51 51 42 

English :

Candles jewelry sewing jam fashion beauty cooking and fun!

German :

Kerzen Schmuck Nähen Marmelade Mode Schönheit Kochen und gute Laune!

Italiano :

Candele gioielli cucito marmellate moda bellezza cucina e divertimento!

Espanol :

Velas, bisutería, costura, mermeladas, moda, belleza, cocina y diversión

