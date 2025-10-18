Salon des créateurs and co Bozouls
Salon des créateurs and co Bozouls samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Salon des créateurs and co
133 route d’Espalion Bozouls Aveyron
Début : Samedi 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18
Bougies bijoux couture confiture mode beauté cuisine et bonne humeur !
Tombola et possibilité de se restaurer sur place sur réservation au 05 65 51 51 42 .
133 route d’Espalion Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 51 51 42
English :
Candles jewelry sewing jam fashion beauty cooking and fun!
German :
Kerzen Schmuck Nähen Marmelade Mode Schönheit Kochen und gute Laune!
Italiano :
Candele gioielli cucito marmellate moda bellezza cucina e divertimento!
Espanol :
Velas, bisutería, costura, mermeladas, moda, belleza, cocina y diversión
