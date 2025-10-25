Salon d’Halloween Valençay

Salon d’Halloween Valençay samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Salon d’Halloween

Valençay Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-10-25 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Retrouvez sur place stand photo par So photos 36, défilé de prêt à porter à 11h30 et 15h.

Mais aussi des artisans, tatoueur, cosmétiques, terroir, gourmandises, soins, créateurs, bijoux … .

Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire cdavdi36@yahoo.com

English :

Photo booth by So photos 36, ready-to-wear fashion show at 11:30am and 3pm.

German :

Finden Sie vor Ort einen Fotostand von So photos 36, Prêt-à-porter-Modenschau um 11.30 Uhr und 15 Uhr.

Italiano :

Stand fotografico a cura di So photos 36, sfilata di moda prêt-à-porter alle 11.30 e alle 15.00.

Espanol :

Stand fotográfico de So photos 36, desfile de prêt-à-porter a las 11.30 h y a las 15 h.

L’événement Salon d’Halloween Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-19 par OT Pays de Valençay