Salon d’Halloween Valençay
Salon d’Halloween Valençay samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Salon d’Halloween
Valençay Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-10-25 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-25
Retrouvez sur place stand photo par So photos 36, défilé de prêt à porter à 11h30 et 15h.
Mais aussi des artisans, tatoueur, cosmétiques, terroir, gourmandises, soins, créateurs, bijoux … .
Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire cdavdi36@yahoo.com
English :
Photo booth by So photos 36, ready-to-wear fashion show at 11:30am and 3pm.
German :
Finden Sie vor Ort einen Fotostand von So photos 36, Prêt-à-porter-Modenschau um 11.30 Uhr und 15 Uhr.
Italiano :
Stand fotografico a cura di So photos 36, sfilata di moda prêt-à-porter alle 11.30 e alle 15.00.
Espanol :
Stand fotográfico de So photos 36, desfile de prêt-à-porter a las 11.30 h y a las 15 h.
L’événement Salon d’Halloween Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-19 par OT Pays de Valençay