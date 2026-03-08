SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE Canohès

SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE Route de Toulouges Canohès 2026-04-11

SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE Canohès samedi 11 avril 2026.

SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE

Route de Toulouges Canohès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-12

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

1ère édition: 60 stands, conférences, ateliers, tombola, restauration.
  .

Route de Toulouges Canohès 66680 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 77 03  mairie@canohes.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1st edition: 60 stands, conferences, workshops, tombola, catering.

L’événement SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE Canohès a été mis à jour le 2026-03-06 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME