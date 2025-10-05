Salon du bien-être Marboué

Salon du bien-être Marboué dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Salon du bien-être

Salle des Fêtes Marboué Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-05

Plongez dans un océan de sérénité ! Animations / atelier, conférences, exposants. Kinésiologue, trichothérapy, magnétisme, réflexologue, Fleurs de Bach, Sophrologue, coaching, naturopathie animale, érnergéticienne, parfum olfactothérapie, réflexo assise, sonothérapie, tambours…

1ère édition. .

Salle des Fêtes Marboué 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire comitedesfetesdemarboue@gmail.com

English :

Dive into an ocean of serenity! Animations / workshop, conferences, exhibitors. Kinesiologist, trichotherapy, magnetism, reflexologist, Bach Flower Remedies, Sophrologist, coaching, animal naturopathy, energist, olfactotherapy perfume, sitting reflexo, sonotherapy, drums…

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in einen Ozean der Gelassenheit! Animationen / Workshop, Vorträge, Aussteller. Kinesiologe, Trichotherapeutin, Magnetismus, Reflexologe, Bachblüten, Sophrologin, Coaching, Tiernaturheilkunde, Energieberaterin, Duft-Olfaktotherapie, Sitzreflexzonenmassage, Sonotherapie, Trommeln…

Italiano :

Tuffatevi in un oceano di serenità! Attività / laboratori, conferenze, espositori. Chinesiologo, tricoterapia, magnetismo, riflessologia, rimedi floreali di Bach, sofrologo, coaching, naturopatia animale, energumeno, profumo olfattoterapia, riflessologia seduta, sonoterapia, batteria…

Espanol :

¡Sumérjase en un océano de serenidad! Actividades / talleres, conferencias, expositores. Kinesiólogo, tricoterapia, magnetismo, reflexología, remedios florales de Bach, sofrología, coaching, naturopatía animal, energista, perfume olfatoterapia, reflexología sentada, sonoterapia, batería…

