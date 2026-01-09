Salon du Bien-Être Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Salon du Bien-Être

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2026-01-23

fin : 2026-01-25

2026-01-23

Envie de détente, de bien-être et de découvertes pour prendre soin de vous ? Le Salon du Bien-Être à Sainte-Maxime vous ouvre de nouveau ses portes pour un week-end dédié à la sérénité et à l’équilibre.

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 08 42 69 02 ladameauchapeau@gmail.com

Looking for relaxation, well-being and discoveries to help you take care of yourself? The Salon du Bien-Être in Sainte-Maxime opens its doors to you once again for a weekend dedicated to serenity and balance. With over 50 exhibitors, this not-to-be-missed event offers you a wide range of products and services: skincare, natural cosmetics, handcrafted jewellery, Zen objects and much more.



Meet passionate professionals and take advantage of personalised advice to adopt a new approach to well-being. Whether you’re a fan of alternative medicine, looking for organic products or just curious, you’re bound to find something to suit you!



A sensory and inspiring experience awaits you, so don’t hesitate any longer, come and discover the treasures of the show and let yourself be tempted by a well-being break in the heart of Sainte-Maxime.

