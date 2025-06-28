Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Clécy 28 juin 2025 10:00
Calvados
Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Salle socio culturelle Clécy Calvados
Début : 2025-06-28 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
2025-06-29
Un week-end plaisir avec le Salon du Cocooning et de la sérénité, et de l’artisanat
Ateliers et conférences tout le long du week-end
Samedi: 14h00 19h00
14h15 à 15h00: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mythes et religion de l’Egypte antique
15h10 à 16h55: SORAYA, La médiumnité (message des guides)
17h00 à 17h45: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: tous concernés
18h00 à 18h45: Arnaud LABRE, Communication avec les guides
Dimanche: 10h00 18h00
12h00 à 13h00: ALICIA, Médiumnité en directe avec photo
13h15 à 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, L’écriture intuitive au service de l’âme
14h30 à 15h30: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: ce tueur silencieux
15h45 à 16h45: HON VANG, Contacts défunts
17h00 à 17h45: Didier MUSSON, Historique du magnétisme
Salle socio culturelle
Clécy 14570 Calvados Normandie +33 6 31 12 20 07
English : Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat
A weekend of pleasure with the Cocooning, Serenity and Crafts Fair
Workshops and conferences all weekend long
Saturday: 2:00 pm 7:00 pm
2:15pm to 3:00pm: Bertrand FOUCHER, Myths and religion of ancient Egypt
3.10pm to 4.55pm: SORAYA, Mediumship (messages from guides)
5:00 pm to 5:45 pm: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: all concerned
6:00 pm to 6:45 pm: Arnaud LABRE, Communication with the guides
Sunday: 10h00 18h00
12:00 to 13:00: ALICIA, Live mediumship with photo
1:15 pm to 2:15 pm: Marion VALENTINE, Intuitive writing for the soul
2:30 to 3:30 pm: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: the silent killer
15h45 to 16h45: HON VANG, Contacts with the deceased
5:00 to 5:45 pm: Didier MUSSON, History of magnetism
German : Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat
Ein Wochenende voller Spaß mit der Messe für Cocooning und Gelassenheit sowie Kunsthandwerk
Workshops und Vorträge das ganze Wochenende über
Samstag: 14.00 bis 19.00 Uhr
14.15 bis 15.00 Uhr: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mythos und Religion im alten Ägypten
15.10 bis 16.55 Uhr: SORAYA, Medialität (Botschaften von Führern)
17.00 bis 17.45 Uhr: Alain BELHOSTE, Entzündungen: alle sind betroffen
18.00 bis 18.45 Uhr: Arnaud LABRE, Kommunikation mit den Führern
Sonntag: 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr
12.00 bis 13.00 Uhr: ALICIA, Live-Medialität mit Foto
13.15 bis 14.15 Uhr: Marion VALENTINE, Intuitives Schreiben im Dienste der Seele
14.30 bis 15.30 Uhr: Alain BELHOSTE, Entzündung: der stille Killer
15.45 bis 16.45 Uhr: HON VANG, Kontakt mit Verstorbenen
17.00 bis 17.45 Uhr: Didier MUSSON, Geschichte des Magnetismus
Italiano :
Un fine settimana di piacere con la Fiera del Cocò, della Serenità e dell’Artigianato
Workshop e conferenze per tutto il fine settimana
Sabato: 14.00-19.00
dalle 14.15 alle 15.00: Bertrand FOUCHER, Miti e religione dell’antico Egitto
15.10-16.55: SORAYA, Medianità (messaggi dalle guide)
17.00-17.45: Alain BELHOSTE, L’infiammazione: tutti i soggetti interessati
dalle 18.00 alle 18.45: Arnaud LABRE, La comunicazione con le guide
Domenica: 10h00 18h00
12h00 13h00: ALICIA, Medianità dal vivo con foto
13h15 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, Scrittura intuitiva per l’anima
dalle 14.30 alle 15.30: Alain BELHOSTE, Infiammazione: il killer silenzioso
15.45-16.45: HON VANG, Contatti con i defunti
17.00-17.45: Didier MUSSON, Storia del magnetismo
Espanol :
Un fin de semana de placer con la Feria Cocooning, Serenidad y Artesanía
Talleres y conferencias durante todo el fin de semana
Sábado: de 14.00 a 19.00 h
14.15 h a 15.00 h: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mitos y religión del antiguo Egipto
15h10 a 16h55: SORAYA, Mediumnidad (mensajes de los guías)
17h00 a 17h45: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflamación: todos en juego
18h00 a 18h45: Arnaud LABRE, Comunicación con los guías
Domingo: 10h00 18h00
12h00 a 13h00: ALICIA, Mediumnidad en directo con foto
13h15 a 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, Escritura intuitiva para el alma
14h30 a 15h30: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflamación: el asesino silencioso
15h45 a 16h45: HON VANG, Contactos con los difuntos
17h00 a 17h45: Didier MUSSON, Historia del magnetismo
L’événement Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Clécy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Suisse Normande