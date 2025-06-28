Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Clécy 28 juin 2025 10:00

Calvados

Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Salle socio culturelle Clécy Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

2025-06-29

Un week-end plaisir avec le Salon du Cocooning et de la sérénité, et de l’artisanat

Ateliers et conférences tout le long du week-end

Samedi: 14h00 19h00

14h15 à 15h00: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mythes et religion de l’Egypte antique

15h10 à 16h55: SORAYA, La médiumnité (message des guides)

17h00 à 17h45: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: tous concernés

18h00 à 18h45: Arnaud LABRE, Communication avec les guides

Dimanche: 10h00 18h00

12h00 à 13h00: ALICIA, Médiumnité en directe avec photo

13h15 à 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, L’écriture intuitive au service de l’âme

14h30 à 15h30: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: ce tueur silencieux

15h45 à 16h45: HON VANG, Contacts défunts

17h00 à 17h45: Didier MUSSON, Historique du magnétisme

Salle socio culturelle

Clécy 14570 Calvados Normandie +33 6 31 12 20 07

English : Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat

A weekend of pleasure with the Cocooning, Serenity and Crafts Fair

Workshops and conferences all weekend long

Saturday: 2:00 pm 7:00 pm

2:15pm to 3:00pm: Bertrand FOUCHER, Myths and religion of ancient Egypt

3.10pm to 4.55pm: SORAYA, Mediumship (messages from guides)

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: all concerned

6:00 pm to 6:45 pm: Arnaud LABRE, Communication with the guides

Sunday: 10h00 18h00

12:00 to 13:00: ALICIA, Live mediumship with photo

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm: Marion VALENTINE, Intuitive writing for the soul

2:30 to 3:30 pm: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflammation: the silent killer

15h45 to 16h45: HON VANG, Contacts with the deceased

5:00 to 5:45 pm: Didier MUSSON, History of magnetism

German : Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat

Ein Wochenende voller Spaß mit der Messe für Cocooning und Gelassenheit sowie Kunsthandwerk

Workshops und Vorträge das ganze Wochenende über

Samstag: 14.00 bis 19.00 Uhr

14.15 bis 15.00 Uhr: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mythos und Religion im alten Ägypten

15.10 bis 16.55 Uhr: SORAYA, Medialität (Botschaften von Führern)

17.00 bis 17.45 Uhr: Alain BELHOSTE, Entzündungen: alle sind betroffen

18.00 bis 18.45 Uhr: Arnaud LABRE, Kommunikation mit den Führern

Sonntag: 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr

12.00 bis 13.00 Uhr: ALICIA, Live-Medialität mit Foto

13.15 bis 14.15 Uhr: Marion VALENTINE, Intuitives Schreiben im Dienste der Seele

14.30 bis 15.30 Uhr: Alain BELHOSTE, Entzündung: der stille Killer

15.45 bis 16.45 Uhr: HON VANG, Kontakt mit Verstorbenen

17.00 bis 17.45 Uhr: Didier MUSSON, Geschichte des Magnetismus

Italiano :

Un fine settimana di piacere con la Fiera del Cocò, della Serenità e dell’Artigianato

Workshop e conferenze per tutto il fine settimana

Sabato: 14.00-19.00

dalle 14.15 alle 15.00: Bertrand FOUCHER, Miti e religione dell’antico Egitto

15.10-16.55: SORAYA, Medianità (messaggi dalle guide)

17.00-17.45: Alain BELHOSTE, L’infiammazione: tutti i soggetti interessati

dalle 18.00 alle 18.45: Arnaud LABRE, La comunicazione con le guide

Domenica: 10h00 18h00

12h00 13h00: ALICIA, Medianità dal vivo con foto

13h15 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, Scrittura intuitiva per l’anima

dalle 14.30 alle 15.30: Alain BELHOSTE, Infiammazione: il killer silenzioso

15.45-16.45: HON VANG, Contatti con i defunti

17.00-17.45: Didier MUSSON, Storia del magnetismo

Espanol :

Un fin de semana de placer con la Feria Cocooning, Serenidad y Artesanía

Talleres y conferencias durante todo el fin de semana

Sábado: de 14.00 a 19.00 h

14.15 h a 15.00 h: Bertrand FOUCHER, Mitos y religión del antiguo Egipto

15h10 a 16h55: SORAYA, Mediumnidad (mensajes de los guías)

17h00 a 17h45: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflamación: todos en juego

18h00 a 18h45: Arnaud LABRE, Comunicación con los guías

Domingo: 10h00 18h00

12h00 a 13h00: ALICIA, Mediumnidad en directo con foto

13h15 a 14h15: Marion VALENTINE, Escritura intuitiva para el alma

14h30 a 15h30: Alain BELHOSTE, Inflamación: el asesino silencioso

15h45 a 16h45: HON VANG, Contactos con los difuntos

17h00 a 17h45: Didier MUSSON, Historia del magnetismo

L’événement Salon du Cocooning et de l’artisanat Clécy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Suisse Normande