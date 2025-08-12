Salon du livre Histoire et Patrimoine à Marcilhac-sur-Célé Marcilhac-sur-Célé 12 août 2025 15:00

Lot

Salon du livre Histoire et Patrimoine à Marcilhac-sur-Célé Abbaye Marcilhac-sur-Célé Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-12 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-12 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-12

Troisième édition du Salon du livre sur le thème Histoire et Patrimoine d’Occitanie . Quinze auteurs de la région seront présents pour dédicacer leurs ouvrages. Des animations sont prévues pour les enfants avec la présence de l’Astromobile.

– 15h à 20h30 Salon du livre dans l’abbaye

– Présence de Jean-Pierre Alaux, invité d’honneur

– Présentation et dédicaces par quinze auteurs occitans

– Véhicule-lecture Astromobile et animation pour les enfants .

Abbaye

Marcilhac-sur-Célé 46160 Lot Occitanie +33 6 28 05 07 33 contact@abbaye-marcilhac.fr

English :

Third edition of the book fair on the theme of « History and Heritage of Occitania ». Fifteen authors from the region will be on hand to sign their works. Children?s entertainment will be provided by the Astromobile.

German :

Dritte Ausgabe der Buchmesse zum Thema « Geschichte und Kulturerbe Okzitaniens ». Fünfzehn Autoren aus der Region werden anwesend sein, um ihre Werke zu signieren. Für Kinder gibt es ein Animationsprogramm mit dem Astromobil.

Italiano :

Terza edizione della fiera del libro sul tema « Storia e patrimonio dell’Occitania ». Quindici autori della regione saranno a disposizione per firmare le loro opere. Ci saranno anche attività per i bambini, tra cui l’Astromobile.

Espanol :

Tercera edición de la feria del libro sobre el tema « Historia y Patrimonio de Occitania ». Quince autores de la región estarán presentes para firmar sus obras. También habrá actividades para niños, incluido el Astromóvil.

