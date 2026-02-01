Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel) rue Charles de Gaulle Châteaubernard
Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel) rue Charles de Gaulle Châteaubernard samedi 21 février 2026.
Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel)
rue Charles de Gaulle Le Castel Châteaubernard Charente
Tarif : – – EUR
gratuit moins de 18ans
Début : 2026-02-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-22 19:00:00
2026-02-21
SALON DU MARIAGE ET DU PACS de CHÂTEAUBERNARD, Salle Le Castel, 21 & 22 FÉVRIER 2026 de 10H à 19H !
rue Charles de Gaulle Le Castel Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 79 99 31 49 salondumariage.charentes@gmail.com
English : Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel)
CHÂTEAUBERNARD MARRIAGE & PACS FAIR, Salle Le Castel, FEBRUARY 21 & 22, 2026 from 10H to 19H!
L’événement Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel) Châteaubernard a été mis à jour le 2026-02-12 par Destination Cognac