Salon du Mariage Châteaubernard (Le Castel) rue Charles de Gaulle Châteaubernard

Tarif : – – EUR

gratuit moins de 18ans

Début : 2026-02-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-22 19:00:00

SALON DU MARIAGE ET DU PACS de CHÂTEAUBERNARD, Salle Le Castel, 21 & 22 FÉVRIER 2026 de 10H à 19H !
rue Charles de Gaulle Le Castel Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 79 99 31 49  salondumariage.charentes@gmail.com

CHÂTEAUBERNARD MARRIAGE & PACS FAIR, Salle Le Castel, FEBRUARY 21 & 22, 2026 from 10H to 19H!

