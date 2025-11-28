Salon du Palais Gourmand Palais des Congrès Saint-Raphaël
Salon du Palais Gourmand Palais des Congrès Saint-Raphaël vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Salon du Palais Gourmand
Palais des Congrès 101 Rue du Commandant le Prieur Saint-Raphaël Var
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-28 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-28
Le rendez-vous gourmand incontournable au cœur de la Côte d’Azur !
.
Palais des Congrès 101 Rue du Commandant le Prieur Saint-Raphaël 83700 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 52 80 80 wareorganisation83@gmail.com
English : Salon du Palais Gourmand
The unmissable gourmet event in the heart of the Côte d?Azur!
German : Salon du Palais Gourmand
Der unumgängliche Gourmet-Treffpunkt im Herzen der Côte d’Azur!
Italiano : Salon du Palais Gourmand
L’imperdibile evento gastronomico nel cuore della Costa Azzurra!
Espanol : Salon du Palais Gourmand
La cita gastronómica ineludible en el corazón de la Costa Azul
L’événement Salon du Palais Gourmand Saint-Raphaël a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Office de tourisme de Saint-Raphaël