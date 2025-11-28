Salon du Palais Gourmand Palais des Congrès Saint-Raphaël

Palais des Congrès 101 Rue du Commandant le Prieur Saint-Raphaël Var

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-11-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 19:00:00

Le rendez-vous gourmand incontournable au cœur de la Côte d’Azur !

Palais des Congrès 101 Rue du Commandant le Prieur Saint-Raphaël 83700 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 52 80 80 wareorganisation83@gmail.com

English : Salon du Palais Gourmand

The unmissable gourmet event in the heart of the Côte d?Azur!

German : Salon du Palais Gourmand

Der unumgängliche Gourmet-Treffpunkt im Herzen der Côte d’Azur!

Italiano : Salon du Palais Gourmand

L’imperdibile evento gastronomico nel cuore della Costa Azzurra!

Espanol : Salon du Palais Gourmand

La cita gastronómica ineludible en el corazón de la Costa Azul

L’événement Salon du Palais Gourmand Saint-Raphaël a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Office de tourisme de Saint-Raphaël