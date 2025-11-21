Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Salon du Vin Thionville vendredi 21 novembre 2025.

14 route du Buchel Thionville Moselle

Vendredi 2025-11-21 16:00:00
2025-11-21 21:00:00

2025-11-21 2025-11-22 2025-11-23

Salon organisé par le Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Les viticulteurs récoltants exposent.Tout public
14 route du Buchel Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est  

English :

Fair organized by the Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Winegrowers exhibit.

German :

Vom Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite organisierte Messe. Die erntenden Winzer stellen aus.

Italiano :

Mostra organizzata dal Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. I viticoltori esporranno.

Espanol :

Exposición organizada por el Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Los viticultores expondrán.

