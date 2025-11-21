Salon du Vin Thionville
Salon du Vin Thionville vendredi 21 novembre 2025.
Salon du Vin
14 route du Buchel Thionville Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
4
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-11-21 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-21 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-21 2025-11-22 2025-11-23
Salon organisé par le Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Les viticulteurs récoltants exposent.Tout public
4 .
14 route du Buchel Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est
English :
Fair organized by the Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Winegrowers exhibit.
German :
Vom Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite organisierte Messe. Die erntenden Winzer stellen aus.
Italiano :
Mostra organizzata dal Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. I viticoltori esporranno.
Espanol :
Exposición organizada por el Rotary Club Thionville Rive Droite. Los viticultores expondrán.
