Salon Gastronomie Artisanat rue Joliot-Curie Tonnay-Charente

Salon Gastronomie Artisanat

rue Joliot-Curie Complexe municipal Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15 2025-11-16

Plus de 40 exposants seront réunis pour partager leurs savoir-faire.

rue Joliot-Curie Complexe municipal Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 32 16 17 64 rotarytonnaycharenteestuaire@gmail.com

English : Crafts and Gastronomy Fair

Over 40 exhibitors will be gathered to share their expertise.

German : Handwerks- und Gastronomiemesse

Über 40 Aussteller werden zusammenkommen, um ihr Know-how zu teilen.

Italiano :

Più di 40 espositori condivideranno la loro esperienza.

Espanol :

Más de 40 expositores compartirán sus conocimientos.

