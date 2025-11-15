Salon Gastronomie Artisanat rue Joliot-Curie Tonnay-Charente
Salon Gastronomie Artisanat rue Joliot-Curie Tonnay-Charente samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Salon Gastronomie Artisanat
rue Joliot-Curie Complexe municipal Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2025-11-15 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-15 2025-11-16
Plus de 40 exposants seront réunis pour partager leurs savoir-faire.
rue Joliot-Curie Complexe municipal Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 32 16 17 64 rotarytonnaycharenteestuaire@gmail.com
English : Crafts and Gastronomy Fair
Over 40 exhibitors will be gathered to share their expertise.
German : Handwerks- und Gastronomiemesse
Über 40 Aussteller werden zusammenkommen, um ihr Know-how zu teilen.
Italiano :
Più di 40 espositori condivideranno la loro esperienza.
Espanol :
Más de 40 expositores compartirán sus conocimientos.
L’événement Salon Gastronomie Artisanat Tonnay-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan