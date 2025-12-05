Salon Gourmet & Chocolat METZ Metz

Salon Gourmet & Chocolat

METZ 1 rue de la Grange aux Bois Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

8.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-05

Le Salon Gourmet & Chocolat est le rendez-vous incontournable des épicuriens et amateurs de saveurs authentiques dans le Grand Est.

Il réunit de nombreux exposants proposant une grande variété de produits alliant tradition du terroir, nouveautés gourmandes et découvertes venues du monde entier. Véritable parenthèse sensorielle et gustative, le Salon offre aux visiteurs particuliers comme professionnels l’opportunité de déguster des produits alléchants dans une ambiance conviviale, tout en trouvant l’inspiration pour leurs prochains repas en famille ou entre amis.

Pour cette troisième édition, l’événement s’organise autour de quatre grands univers gastronomiques

• Épicerie fine sucrée et salée

• Chocolaterie et pâtisserie

• Artisans du terroir

• Boissons vins, bières, spiritueux et boissons sans alcool

Le Salon proposera également plusieurs animations destinées à rythmer la visite, parmi lesquelles concours professionnels et concours pour particuliers, ateliers de cuisine et de pâtisserie, démonstrations culinaires, ainsi que des espaces dédiés aux dégustations. L’édition 2026 plongera les visiteurs dans une atmosphère hivernale inspirée du thème Hiver et montagnes enneigées .Tout public

METZ 1 rue de la Grange aux Bois Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 55 66 00

English :

The Salon Gourmet & Chocolat is the must-attend event for epicureans and lovers of authentic flavors in the Grand Est region.

It brings together numerous exhibitors offering a wide variety of products combining local traditions, gourmet novelties and discoveries from all over the world. A true sensory and gustatory interlude, the Show offers visitors both private individuals and professionals the opportunity to taste mouth-watering products in a convivial atmosphere, while finding inspiration for their next meals with family and friends.

For this third edition, the event is organized around four major gastronomic universes:

? Sweet and savoury delicatessen

? Chocolate and patisserie

? Local craftsmen

? Beverages: wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks

The Show will also feature a number of events designed to punctuate the visit, including professional and private competitions, cooking and pastry workshops, culinary demonstrations, and areas dedicated to tastings. The 2026 edition will plunge visitors into a wintry atmosphere inspired by the theme Winter and snow-capped mountains .

L’événement Salon Gourmet & Chocolat Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ