Salon Metz vintage – rue de la Grange aux bois Metz

Moselle

Salon Metz vintage rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 00:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.

Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés

Mobilier

Décoration vintage

Art de la table Friperie

Accessoires vintage

Disquaire Jeux anciens

Voitures / motos anciennes

Cinématographie

Livres anciens…

Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public

.

rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions

Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est

English :

This show is for all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage universe with a warm, festive atmosphere.

Some sixty exhibitors from a wide variety of fields:

Furniture

Vintage decoration

Tableware Second-hand goods

Vintage accessories

Antique games

Antique cars / motorcycles

Cinematography

Antique books?

Metz Vintage is also a food court with a street-food atmosphere, thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!

German :

Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche begeistern und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und herzlicher Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.

Rund 60 leidenschaftliche Aussteller aus verschiedenen Bereichen:

Möbel

Vintage-Dekoration

Tischkultur Secondhand

Vintage-Accessoires

Plattenladen Antike Spiele

Alte Autos / Motorräder

Filmkunst

Alte Bücher ?

Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!

Italiano :

Questo spettacolo è rivolto a tutti coloro che hanno il gusto di un’altra epoca e il desiderio di immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa.

Circa sessanta espositori provenienti da una grande varietà di settori:

Arredamento

Decorazione vintage

Articoli per la tavola Articoli di seconda mano

Accessori d’epoca

Giochi antichi

Auto e moto d’epoca

Cinematografia

Libri antichi?

Metz Vintage è anche un punto di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!

Espanol :

Este espectáculo está dirigido a todos aquellos que sientan el gusto por otra época y deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo.

Alrededor de sesenta expositores de los más diversos ámbitos:

Muebles

Decoración vintage

Artículos de mesa Artículos de segunda mano

Accesorios de época

Juegos antiguos

Coches / motos de época

Cinematografía

¿Libros antiguos?

Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos

L’événement Salon Metz vintage Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ