Salon Metz vintage – rue de la Grange aux bois Metz
Salon Metz vintage – rue de la Grange aux bois Metz samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Moselle
Salon Metz vintage rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions Metz Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 00:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.
Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés
Mobilier
Décoration vintage
Art de la table Friperie
Accessoires vintage
Disquaire Jeux anciens
Voitures / motos anciennes
Cinématographie
Livres anciens…
Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public
.
rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions
Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est
English :
This show is for all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage universe with a warm, festive atmosphere.
Some sixty exhibitors from a wide variety of fields:
Furniture
Vintage decoration
Tableware Second-hand goods
Vintage accessories
Antique games
Antique cars / motorcycles
Cinematography
Antique books?
Metz Vintage is also a food court with a street-food atmosphere, thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!
German :
Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche begeistern und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und herzlicher Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.
Rund 60 leidenschaftliche Aussteller aus verschiedenen Bereichen:
Möbel
Vintage-Dekoration
Tischkultur Secondhand
Vintage-Accessoires
Plattenladen Antike Spiele
Alte Autos / Motorräder
Filmkunst
Alte Bücher ?
Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!
Italiano :
Questo spettacolo è rivolto a tutti coloro che hanno il gusto di un’altra epoca e il desiderio di immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa.
Circa sessanta espositori provenienti da una grande varietà di settori:
Arredamento
Decorazione vintage
Articoli per la tavola Articoli di seconda mano
Accessori d’epoca
Giochi antichi
Auto e moto d’epoca
Cinematografia
Libri antichi?
Metz Vintage è anche un punto di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!
Espanol :
Este espectáculo está dirigido a todos aquellos que sientan el gusto por otra época y deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo.
Alrededor de sesenta expositores de los más diversos ámbitos:
Muebles
Decoración vintage
Artículos de mesa Artículos de segunda mano
Accesorios de época
Juegos antiguos
Coches / motos de época
Cinematografía
¿Libros antiguos?
Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos
L’événement Salon Metz vintage Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ