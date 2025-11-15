Salon Metz vintage – rue de la Grange aux bois Metz

Moselle

Salon Metz vintage rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions Metz Moselle

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 00:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés Mobilier Décoration vintage Art de la table Friperie Accessoires vintage Disquaire Jeux anciens Voitures / motos anciennes Cinématographie Livres anciens…Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public

.

rue de la Grange aux bois Parc des Expositions

Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est

English :

The show is aimed at all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage world with a warm, festive atmosphere.60 exhibitors with a wide range of interests: Furniture Vintage decoration Tableware Vintage accessories Second-hand goods Antique games Antique cars/motorbikes Cinematography Antique books… Metz Vintage is also a food court with a streetfood atmosphere thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!

German :

Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche interessieren und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und herzlicher Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.60 Aussteller, die sich für verschiedene Themen begeistern: Möbel, Vintage-Dekoration, Tischkultur, Secondhand-Kleidung, Vintage-Accessoires, Plattenladen, alte Spiele, alte Autos/Motorräder, Kino, alte Bücher… Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!

Italiano :

La mostra si rivolge a tutti coloro che hanno il gusto di un’altra epoca e il desiderio di immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa. Circa 60 espositori con un’ampia gamma di interessi: Mobili Decorazione d’epoca Articoli per la tavola Accessori d’epoca Oggetti d’antiquariato Giochi d’antiquariato Auto/moto d’epoca Cinematografia Libri d’antiquariato… Metz Vintage è anche un’area di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!

Espanol :

El salón está dirigido a todos aquellos que sientan el gusto por otra época y deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo. Unos 60 expositores con intereses muy diversos: Mobiliario Decoración vintage Vajilla Accesorios vintage Artículos de segunda mano Juegos antiguos Coches/motos antiguas Cinematografía Libros antiguos… Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos!

L’événement Salon Metz vintage Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-02-27 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ