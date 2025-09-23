Salon nautique international à flots Grand Pavois Port des Minimes La Rochelle

Début : Lundi 2025-09-23

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-23

Rendez-vous annuel incontournable des passionnés de la navigation, le Grand Pavois est une référence internationale parmi les salons nautiques à flots.

Port des Minimes Avenue du Lazaret

La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 44 46 39

English : International boat show Grand Pavois

The Grand Pavois is a major annual event for sailing enthusiasts and an international reference among in-water boat shows.

German : Internationale nautische Messe Grand Pavois

Der Grand Pavois ist ein jährliches Großereignis für Segelenthusiasten und eine internationale Referenz unter den In-Water-Boat-Shows.

Italiano :

Il Grand Pavois è un importante evento annuale per gli appassionati di vela e un punto di riferimento internazionale tra i saloni nautici in acqua.

Espanol : Salón náutico internacional Grand Pavois

El Grand Pavois es un acontecimiento anual importante para los aficionados a la vela y una referencia internacional entre los salones náuticos.

