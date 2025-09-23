Salon nautique international à flots Grand Pavois Port des Minimes La Rochelle
Début : Lundi 2025-09-23
fin : 2025-09-28
2025-09-23
Rendez-vous annuel incontournable des passionnés de la navigation, le Grand Pavois est une référence internationale parmi les salons nautiques à flots.
English : International boat show Grand Pavois
The Grand Pavois is a major annual event for sailing enthusiasts and an international reference among in-water boat shows.
German : Internationale nautische Messe Grand Pavois
Der Grand Pavois ist ein jährliches Großereignis für Segelenthusiasten und eine internationale Referenz unter den In-Water-Boat-Shows.
Italiano :
Il Grand Pavois è un importante evento annuale per gli appassionati di vela e un punto di riferimento internazionale tra i saloni nautici in acqua.
Espanol : Salón náutico internacional Grand Pavois
El Grand Pavois es un acontecimiento anual importante para los aficionados a la vela y una referencia internacional entre los salones náuticos.
