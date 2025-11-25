Sandrine Sarroche Nouveau spectacle Joué-lès-Tours

Sandrine Sarroche Nouveau spectacle

Allée André Malraux Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 37.4 – 37.4 – 42.4 EUR

Début : Mardi 2025-11-25 20:30:00

2025-11-25

Après le succès triomphe raz-de-marée de La Loi du Talon , Sandrine Sarroche nous revient avec de nouveaux sketchs, de nouvelles chansons, de nouveaux personnages plus insolents décapants hilarants que jamais.

-Et vous, quand est-ce que vous passez chez Sarroche ?

Allée André Malraux Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

English :

After the triumphant success of « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche is back with new sketches, new songs and new characters, more cheeky and hilarious than ever.

-When are you coming to Sarroche?

German :

Nach dem stürmischen Triumph von « La Loi du Talon » kehrt Sandrine Sarroche mit neuen Sketchen, neuen Liedern und neuen Figuren zurück, die frecher, schriller und urkomischer sind als je zuvor.

-Und wann kommen Sie bei Sarroche vorbei?

Italiano :

Dopo il grande successo de « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche torna con nuovi sketch, nuove canzoni e nuovi personaggi, più sfacciati ed esilaranti che mai.

-Quando vieni a Sarroche?

Espanol :

Tras el éxito arrollador de « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche vuelve con nuevos sketches, nuevas canciones y nuevos personajes, más descarados e hilarantes que nunca.

-¿Cuándo vendrá a Sarroche?

