Sandrine Sarroche Nouveau spectacle Joué-lès-Tours

Sandrine Sarroche Nouveau spectacle
Allée André Malraux Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 37.4 – 37.4 – 42.4 EUR
Début : Mardi 2025-11-25 20:30:00
Après le succès triomphe raz-de-marée de La Loi du Talon , Sandrine Sarroche nous revient avec de nouveaux sketchs, de nouvelles chansons, de nouveaux personnages plus insolents décapants hilarants que jamais.
-Et vous, quand est-ce que vous passez chez Sarroche ?
English :
After the triumphant success of « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche is back with new sketches, new songs and new characters, more cheeky and hilarious than ever.
-When are you coming to Sarroche?
German :
Nach dem stürmischen Triumph von « La Loi du Talon » kehrt Sandrine Sarroche mit neuen Sketchen, neuen Liedern und neuen Figuren zurück, die frecher, schriller und urkomischer sind als je zuvor.
-Und wann kommen Sie bei Sarroche vorbei?
Italiano :
Dopo il grande successo de « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche torna con nuovi sketch, nuove canzoni e nuovi personaggi, più sfacciati ed esilaranti che mai.
-Quando vieni a Sarroche?
Espanol :
Tras el éxito arrollador de « La Loi du Talon », Sandrine Sarroche vuelve con nuevos sketches, nuevas canciones y nuevos personajes, más descarados e hilarantes que nunca.
-¿Cuándo vendrá a Sarroche?
