Sansévérino « Shuffle enterprise » Place Jean Jaurès Revin
vendredi 16 avril 2027 · Place Jean Jaurès · Revin
Informations pratiques
Revin
Sansévérino « Shuffle enterprise »
Place Jean Jaurès Espace Jean Vilar Revin Ardennes
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-16
fin : 2027-04-16
Date(s) :
2027-04-16
Depuis plus de trente ans, Sansévérino visite l’espace-temps musical en toute liberté, changeant à chaque album de style mais avec toujours son timbre et son écriture bien caractéristiques. Il atterrit ici à bord de son nouveau vaisseau « shuffle enterprise » vibrant au son d’un rock tribal teinté de blues, de lampes et d’écho à bande, revisitant, réinventant ses propres chansons. L’équipage est sommaire et sans électronique, batterie, contrebasse, sax et guitare, comme qui dirait « à l’ancienne » mais pourtant bien actuel. ça swingue, ça percute, ça décolle… en un mot ça shuffle ! Et qui sait si Mister Spock ne va pas débouler des étoiles. Durée :1h30 Tout public.
.
Place Jean Jaurès Espace Jean Vilar Revin 08500 Ardennes Grand Est contact@ville-revin.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For over thirty years, Sans%E9v%E9rino has been freely exploring the musical space-time continuum, changing styles with each album while always retaining his distinctive tone and songwriting style. He lands here aboard his new vessel, the “Shuffle Enterprise,” pulsing to the sound of tribal rock tinged with blues, tube amps, and tape echoes, revisiting and reinventing his own songs. The lineup is minimal and electronics-free—drums, double bass, sax, and guitar—as they say, “the old-school way,” yet still very much of today. It swings, it hits hard, it’s off the charts… in a word, it shuffles! And who knows—maybe Mister Spock will come crashing down from the stars. Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes. Suitable for all ages.
L’événement Sansévérino « Shuffle enterprise » Revin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Ardennes Tourisme
À voir aussi à Revin (Ardennes)
- Découverte du musée du Vieux Revin dit La Maison espagnole, Musée du vieux Revin dit Maison Espagnole, Revin 19 septembre 2026
- Garçons s’il vous plaît ! Place Jean Jaurès Revin 26 septembre 2026
- Le journal d’une femme de chambre Place Jean Jaurès Revin 9 octobre 2026
- Les hommes du Président Place Jean Jaurès Revin 27 novembre 2026
- Ciné-débat Avez-vous peur du noir ? Place Jean Jaurès Revin 28 novembre 2026