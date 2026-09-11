Informations pratiques

Revin

Sansévérino « Shuffle enterprise »

Place Jean Jaurès Espace Jean Vilar Revin Ardennes

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-16

fin : 2027-04-16

Date(s) :

2027-04-16

Depuis plus de trente ans, Sansévérino visite l’espace-temps musical en toute liberté, changeant à chaque album de style mais avec toujours son timbre et son écriture bien caractéristiques. Il atterrit ici à bord de son nouveau vaisseau « shuffle enterprise » vibrant au son d’un rock tribal teinté de blues, de lampes et d’écho à bande, revisitant, réinventant ses propres chansons. L’équipage est sommaire et sans électronique, batterie, contrebasse, sax et guitare, comme qui dirait « à l’ancienne » mais pourtant bien actuel. ça swingue, ça percute, ça décolle… en un mot ça shuffle ! Et qui sait si Mister Spock ne va pas débouler des étoiles. Durée :1h30 Tout public.

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Place Jean Jaurès Espace Jean Vilar Revin 08500 Ardennes Grand Est contact@ville-revin.fr

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English :

For over thirty years, Sans%E9v%E9rino has been freely exploring the musical space-time continuum, changing styles with each album while always retaining his distinctive tone and songwriting style. He lands here aboard his new vessel, the “Shuffle Enterprise,” pulsing to the sound of tribal rock tinged with blues, tube amps, and tape echoes, revisiting and reinventing his own songs. The lineup is minimal and electronics-free—drums, double bass, sax, and guitar—as they say, “the old-school way,” yet still very much of today. It swings, it hits hard, it’s off the charts… in a word, it shuffles! And who knows—maybe Mister Spock will come crashing down from the stars. Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes. Suitable for all ages.

L’événement Sansévérino « Shuffle enterprise » Revin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Ardennes Tourisme