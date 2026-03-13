SANT JORDI A PORT-VENDRES

Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

À l’occasion de la Sant Jordi, une pièce de théâtre fait revivre l’histoire et la symbolique de cette tradition catalane. Entre récit, émotions et partage, la représentation s’accompagne d’une distribution de roses, fidèle à l’esprit de cette fête emblématique.

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Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99

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English :

On the occasion of Sant Jordi, a play revives the history and symbolism of this Catalan tradition. The performance, which combines storytelling, emotion and sharing, is accompanied by a distribution of roses, in keeping with the spirit of this emblematic festival.

L’événement SANT JORDI A PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE