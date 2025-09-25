SARAH SCHWAB – MAISON DE LA CULTURE Clermont Ferrand
SARAH SCHWAB – MAISON DE LA CULTURE Clermont Ferrand mardi 24 mars 2026.
SARAH SCHWAB Début : 2026-03-24 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.
LES DERNIERS COUCHES PRÉSENTE : SARAH SCHWABSARAH SCHWAB EST UN PHÉNOMÈNE VOCAL.«.Du rêve à la réalité.» est un spectacle unique d’imitations toutes plus bluffantes les unes que les autres.Dans une mise en scène scénarisée par Patrick Sébastien, c’est une succession de performances vocales. À travers Céline Dion, Britney Spears, Véronique Sanson, xAnastasia, Vanessa Paradis, Lady Gaga et des dizaines d’autres.80 MINUTES DE SHOWORIGINAL & INOUBLIABLE
Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici
MAISON DE LA CULTURE BLD FRANÇOIS MITTERRAND 63000 Clermont Ferrand 63