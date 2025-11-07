SARAH SCHWAB – PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours
SARAH SCHWAB – PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
SARAH SCHWAB Début : 2025-11-07 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
«?Du rêve à la réalité?» est un spectacle unique d’imitations toutes plus bluffantes les unes que les autres.Dans une mise en scène scénarisée par Patrick Sébastien, c’est une succession de performances vocales. À travers Céline Dion, Britney Spears, Véronique Sanson, Anastasia, Vanessa Paradis, Lady Gaga et des dizaines d’autres.80 MINUTES DE SHOW ORIGINAL & INOUBLIABLE
PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER 26 BOULEVARD HEURTELOUP 37000 Tours 37