SARDANE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer

SARDANE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer vendredi 15 août 2025.

SARDANE

Place de la Mairie Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-15 11:30:00

fin : 2025-08-15

2025-08-15

En fin de matinée la cobla accompagne les sardanes sur la place Pierre Roig.

Place de la Mairie Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00

English :

At the end of the morning, the cobla accompanies the sardanes on the Place Pierre Roig.

German :

Am späten Vormittag begleitet die Cobla die Sardanes auf dem Platz Pierre Roig.

Italiano :

Alla fine della mattinata, la cobla accompagna i sardanes in Place Pierre Roig.

Espanol :

Al final de la mañana, la cobla acompaña a las sardanas en la plaza Pierre Roig.

