SARDANE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer
SARDANE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer vendredi 15 août 2025.
SARDANE
Place de la Mairie Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-15 11:30:00
fin : 2025-08-15
Date(s) :
2025-08-15
En fin de matinée la cobla accompagne les sardanes sur la place Pierre Roig.
.
Place de la Mairie Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00
English :
At the end of the morning, the cobla accompanies the sardanes on the Place Pierre Roig.
German :
Am späten Vormittag begleitet die Cobla die Sardanes auf dem Platz Pierre Roig.
Italiano :
Alla fine della mattinata, la cobla accompagna i sardanes in Place Pierre Roig.
Espanol :
Al final de la mañana, la cobla acompaña a las sardanas en la plaza Pierre Roig.
L’événement SARDANE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par BIT DE SAINTE MARIE LA MER