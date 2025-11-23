Sauve qui Peut Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre

Sauve qui Peut

Cinéma Le Félix 2 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre Landes

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Venez échanger en fin de séance avec Sonia Blanc, psychomotricienne, très investie dans la communication et la relation soignants-soignés.

Venez échanger en fin de séance avec Sonia Blanc, psychomotricienne, très investie dans la communication et la relation soignants-soignés. .

Cinéma Le Félix 2 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 08 11 68 cinema.labouheyre@gmail.com

English : Sauve qui Peut

Join us at the end of the session for a chat with Sonia Blanc, a psychomotrician who is deeply involved in communication and the caregiver-care receiver relationship.

German : Sauve qui Peut

Tauschen Sie sich am Ende der Sitzung mit Sonia Blanc aus, einer Psychomotorikerin, die sich sehr für die Kommunikation und die Beziehung zwischen Pflegenden und Gepflegten einsetzt.

Italiano :

Alla fine della sessione, chiacchierate con Sonia Blanc, psicomotricista che si occupa di comunicazione e del rapporto tra assistenti e pazienti.

Espanol : Sauve qui Peut

Acompáñenos al final de la sesión para charlar con Sonia Blanc, psicomotricista muy implicada en la comunicación y la relación entre cuidadores y pacientes.

L’événement Sauve qui Peut Labouheyre a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par OT Cœur Haute Lande