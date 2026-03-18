Savomob

Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 13:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

C’est la 5ème édition de la SAVOMOB, ambiance festive et familiale assurée !

Balade en mobylette, environ 70 kms, départ 13h30 depuis le terrain de foot, retour vers 17h au même endroit.

Quelques jeux de plein air, buvette et restauration sur place, animation musicale à partir de 18h orchestre Mickaël Clément, duo acoustique Unforgiven, puis groupe rock Gold Diggers.

Bourse d’échange de pièces pour mobylettes et motos anciennes sur place.

Entrée gratuite.

INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE POUR LA PARTICIPATION à LA BALADE (inscription payante).

Le repas du soir est compris dans l’inscription pour les participants à la balade.Tout public

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Savonnières-en-Perthois 55170 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 07 99 64 31

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

It’s the 5th edition of SAVOMOB, with a festive, family atmosphere guaranteed!

Moped ride, approx. 70 kms, departing from the soccer pitch at 1.30pm, returning to the same place around 5pm.

Open-air games, refreshments and catering on site, musical entertainment from 6pm: Mickaël Clément orchestra, acoustic duo Unforgiven, then rock band Gold Diggers.

Parts exchange for mopeds and vintage motorcycles on site.

Free admission.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE WALK (paid registration).

Evening meal included for ride participants.

L’événement Savomob Savonnières-en-Perthois a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par OT SUD MEUSE