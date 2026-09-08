Savomob Savonnières-en-Perthois
samedi 12 juin 2027 · Savonnières-en-Perthois
Informations pratiques
Savonnières-en-Perthois
Savomob
Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-06-12
fin : 2027-06-12
Date(s) :
2027-06-12
C’est la 6ème édition de la SAVOMOB, ambiance assurée !
Journée festive et familiale autour des mobs et cyclomoteurs anciens : rassemblement, brocante, balade sur les routes meusiennes, animations, buvette et restauration.
Et en soirée, concerts gratuits ouverts à tous.
Entrée gratuite.Tout public
0 .
Savonnières-en-Perthois 55170 Meuse Grand Est aslsavonnieres@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
This is the 6th edition of SAVOMOB—a great time is guaranteed!
A festive, family-friendly day celebrating vintage mopeds and motorcycles: a gathering, a flea market, a ride through the roads of the Meuse region, entertainment, a refreshment stand, and food.
And in the evening, free concerts open to everyone.
Free admission.
L’événement Savomob Savonnières-en-Perthois a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE