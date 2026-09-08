Informations pratiques

Savonnières-en-Perthois

Savomob

Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-06-12

fin : 2027-06-12

Date(s) :

2027-06-12

C’est la 6ème édition de la SAVOMOB, ambiance assurée !

Journée festive et familiale autour des mobs et cyclomoteurs anciens : rassemblement, brocante, balade sur les routes meusiennes, animations, buvette et restauration.

Et en soirée, concerts gratuits ouverts à tous.

Entrée gratuite.Tout public

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Savonnières-en-Perthois 55170 Meuse Grand Est aslsavonnieres@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This is the 6th edition of SAVOMOB—a great time is guaranteed!

A festive, family-friendly day celebrating vintage mopeds and motorcycles: a gathering, a flea market, a ride through the roads of the Meuse region, entertainment, a refreshment stand, and food.

And in the evening, free concerts open to everyone.

Free admission.

L’événement Savomob Savonnières-en-Perthois a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE