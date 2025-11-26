Scaphandre Liza Blanchard & Julie Guichard Théâtre de la Croix-Rousse Lyon 4e Arrondissement

Scaphandre Liza Blanchard & Julie Guichard

Théâtre de la Croix-Rousse Place Joannès Ambre Lyon 4e Arrondissement Rhône

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-26

June, 12 ans, et son frère Simon, 10 ans, explorent les fonds marins depuis leur lit superposé. En filant la métaphore de la plongée, ce spectacle aborde avec délicatesse le sujet de l’inceste et la possibilité de mettre des mots sur ce tabou.

English :

June, 12, and her brother Simon, 10, explore the seabed from their bunk bed. Using the metaphor of diving, this show delicately tackles the subject of incest and the possibility of putting words to this taboo.

German :

Die 12-jährige June und ihr 10-jähriger Bruder Simon erkunden von ihrem Hochbett aus den Meeresgrund. Mit der Metapher des Tauchens behandelt das Stück auf behutsame Weise das Thema Inzest und die Möglichkeit, dieses Tabu in Worte zu fassen.

Italiano :

June, 12 anni, e suo fratello Simon, 10 anni, esplorano i fondali marini dal loro letto a castello. Utilizzando la metafora dell’immersione, lo spettacolo affronta con delicatezza il tema dell’incesto e la possibilità di dare una risposta a questo tabù.

Espanol :

June, de 12 años, y su hermano Simon, de 10, exploran el fondo del mar desde su litera. Utilizando la metáfora del buceo, el espectáculo aborda con delicadeza el tema del incesto y la posibilidad de poner palabras a este tabú.

