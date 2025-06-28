Scène dec’Ouverte Phil and cie Le Chalutier La Baume-d’Hostun 28 juin 2025 19:30

Drôme

Scène dec’Ouverte Phil and cie Le Chalutier 301 côte Simond La Baume-d’Hostun Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 19:30:00

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

À vous toustes CETTE SCÈNE EST POUR VOUS. Oui oui, VOUS Vous qui chantez sous la douche. Vous qui gratouillez votre guitare en cachette. Vous qui avez des poèmes coincés dans la gorge. Bref, VENEZ !!

Le Chalutier 301 côte Simond

La Baume-d’Hostun 26730 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes communication@lechalutier.org

English :

To all of you: THIS SCENE IS FOR YOU. You who sing in the shower. You who strum your guitar in secret. You with poems stuck in your throat. In short, COME!

German :

An alle von euch: DIESE SZENE IST FÜR EUCH. Ja, ja, SIE. Sie singen unter der Dusche. Ihr, die ihr heimlich an eurer Gitarre zupft. Ihr, denen die Gedichte im Hals stecken bleiben. Kurz gesagt: KOMMT!

Italiano :

A tutti voi: QUESTA SCENA È PER VOI. Voi che cantate sotto la doccia. Voi che strimpellate la chitarra in segreto. Voi che avete poesie bloccate in gola. In breve, venite!

Espanol :

Para todos vosotros: ESTA ESCENA ES PARA VOSOTROS. Los que cantáis en la ducha. Tú que rasgueas la guitarra en secreto. Los que tenéis poemas atascados en la garganta. En resumen, ¡VEN!

