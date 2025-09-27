Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac
Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre
Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27
Date(s) :
2025-09-27
Une scène ouverte est un événement dédié aux artistes débutants, mais également aux stars. Le concept a pour objectif de faire connaître les nouveaux venus dans la région.
.
Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 80 80 lesmartcabaret@gmail.com
English :
An open stage is an event dedicated to both new and established artists. The concept aims to showcase newcomers to the region.
German :
Eine offene Bühne ist eine Veranstaltung für Nachwuchskünstler, aber auch für Stars. Das Konzept zielt darauf ab, Newcomer in der Region bekannt zu machen.
Italiano :
Un open stage è un evento dedicato ai nuovi artisti, ma anche alle star. Il concetto è pensato per aumentare il profilo dei nuovi arrivati nella regione.
Espanol :
Un escenario abierto es un acto dedicado a nuevos artistas, pero también a estrellas. El concepto está pensado para dar a conocer a los recién llegados a la región.
L’événement Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-21 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay