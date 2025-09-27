Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac

Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre

Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 20:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Une scène ouverte est un événement dédié aux artistes débutants, mais également aux stars. Le concept a pour objectif de faire connaître les nouveaux venus dans la région.

.

Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 80 80 lesmartcabaret@gmail.com

English :

An open stage is an event dedicated to both new and established artists. The concept aims to showcase newcomers to the region.

German :

Eine offene Bühne ist eine Veranstaltung für Nachwuchskünstler, aber auch für Stars. Das Konzept zielt darauf ab, Newcomer in der Region bekannt zu machen.

Italiano :

Un open stage è un evento dedicato ai nuovi artisti, ma anche alle star. Il concetto è pensato per aumentare il profilo dei nuovi arrivati nella regione.

Espanol :

Un escenario abierto es un acto dedicado a nuevos artistas, pero también a estrellas. El concepto está pensado para dar a conocer a los recién llegados a la región.

L’événement Scène ouverte au Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-21 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay