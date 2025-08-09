Scène ouverte Épinouze 9 août 2025 07:00

Drôme

Scène ouverte Parc Chandonzet Épinouze Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Scène ouverte aux musiciens et chanteurs.Venez gratuitement faire le bœuf avec d’autres musiciens et chanteurs ou passer une belle soirée en écoutant, dansant …Ouvert à tous !

Snack Buvette Parking.

.

Parc Chandonzet

Épinouze 26210 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 14 04 31 rebon@bbox.fr

English :

Open stage for musicians and singers: come and enjoy a free jam session with other musicians and singers, or spend an evening listening and dancing… Open to all!

Snack bar Refreshment bar Parking.

German :

Die Bühne ist offen für Musiker und Sänger.Kommen Sie kostenlos zum Ochsen mit anderen Musikern und Sängern oder verbringen Sie einen schönen Abend beim Zuhören, Tanzen … Offen für alle!

Snack Getränk Parkplatz.

Italiano :

Palco aperto per musicisti e cantanti: venite a fare una jam session gratuita con altri musicisti e cantanti o a godervi una serata ascoltando musica e ballando… Aperto a tutti!

Snack bar Bar Parcheggio.

Espanol :

Escenario abierto para músicos y cantantes: venga a hacer una jam session gratuita con otros músicos y cantantes o disfrute de una velada escuchando música y bailando… ¡Abierto a todos!

Cafetería Bar Aparcamiento.

L’événement Scène ouverte Épinouze a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche