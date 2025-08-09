Scène ouverte Épinouze 9 août 2025 07:00
Drôme
Scène ouverte Parc Chandonzet Épinouze Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-09
fin : 2025-08-09
Date(s) :
2025-08-09
Scène ouverte aux musiciens et chanteurs.Venez gratuitement faire le bœuf avec d’autres musiciens et chanteurs ou passer une belle soirée en écoutant, dansant …Ouvert à tous !
Snack Buvette Parking.
.
Parc Chandonzet
Épinouze 26210 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 14 04 31 rebon@bbox.fr
English :
Open stage for musicians and singers: come and enjoy a free jam session with other musicians and singers, or spend an evening listening and dancing… Open to all!
Snack bar Refreshment bar Parking.
German :
Die Bühne ist offen für Musiker und Sänger.Kommen Sie kostenlos zum Ochsen mit anderen Musikern und Sängern oder verbringen Sie einen schönen Abend beim Zuhören, Tanzen … Offen für alle!
Snack Getränk Parkplatz.
Italiano :
Palco aperto per musicisti e cantanti: venite a fare una jam session gratuita con altri musicisti e cantanti o a godervi una serata ascoltando musica e ballando… Aperto a tutti!
Snack bar Bar Parcheggio.
Espanol :
Escenario abierto para músicos y cantantes: venga a hacer una jam session gratuita con otros músicos y cantantes o disfrute de una velada escuchando música y bailando… ¡Abierto a todos!
Cafetería Bar Aparcamiento.
L’événement Scène ouverte Épinouze a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche