SCÈNES D’ENFANCE LES OISEAUX BLUES Quillan

Dans la salle René Pont, spectacle Musical à la Rencontre de l’histoire et la culture afro-américaines avec la Cie -Écoute comme il pleut.

Distribution Lucas Blondel Chant Guitare Harmonica

Spectacle musical Durée 55 min Public à partir de 8 ans

La presque véridique histoire du musicien Merle Crudup c’est ce que nous propose la compagnie Écoute comme il pleut.

Les Oiseaux Blues voient le jour dans le sud des États-Unis. Ils grandissent avec le gospel des dimanches, le blues des perrons, dans le jazz des premiers vinyles.

L’un d’entre eux prend la route du Nord pour échapper à l’horizon des champs de blé et de coton, il s’agit du jeune Merle qui deviendra homme dans le tumulte de ce siècle et de sa musique.

In the René Pont hall, a musical show featuring African-American history and culture with the Cie -Écoute comme il pleut.

Cast: Lucas Blondel Vocals Guitar Harmonica

Musical show Duration: 55 min Audience: 8 years and up

The almost-true story of musician Merle Crudup : that’s what the Écoute comme il pleut company has in store for us.

The Blues Birds were born in the American South. They grew up with the gospel of Sundays, the blues of stoops, and the jazz of early vinyl records.

One of them takes the road to the North to escape the horizon of wheat and cotton fields: young Merle, who will become a man in the tumult of this century and its music.

