SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES

18 Avenue Notre Dame Bram Aude

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-18 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-18

Date(s) :

2026-03-18

Le célèbre détective seul en scène, dans le décor de son étrange bureau, est au coeur d’une histoire inquiétante. Pour mener l’enquête il est assisté du fameux Watson.

Réservation obligatoire. Dès 8 ans.

.

18 Avenue Notre Dame Bram 11150 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 78 91 19 rosalind.vialleton@villedebram.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The famous one-man detective, in the setting of his strange office, is at the heart of a disturbing story. He is assisted by the famous Watson.

Reservations required. Ages 8 and up.

L’événement SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES Bram a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude