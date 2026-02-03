SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES Bram
SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES Bram mercredi 18 mars 2026.
SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES
18 Avenue Notre Dame Bram Aude
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-18 18:30:00
fin : 2026-03-18
Date(s) :
2026-03-18
Le célèbre détective seul en scène, dans le décor de son étrange bureau, est au coeur d’une histoire inquiétante. Pour mener l’enquête il est assisté du fameux Watson.
Réservation obligatoire. Dès 8 ans.
.
18 Avenue Notre Dame Bram 11150 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 78 91 19 rosalind.vialleton@villedebram.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The famous one-man detective, in the setting of his strange office, is at the heart of a disturbing story. He is assisted by the famous Watson.
Reservations required. Ages 8 and up.
L’événement SCÈNES D’ENFANCE SHERLOCK HOLMES Bram a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude