Seamine gourmande Spectacle jeune public Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy

Seamine gourmande Spectacle jeune public

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

jusqu’à 16 ans

Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00

2025-10-29

Sur un ton résolument burlesque et enchanteur, spectacle mi-clown-mi-théâtre, proposé par Le Petit Atelier, autour de l’intelligence et l’importance des arbres dans notre environnement. Dès 3 ans. Gourmandise offerte aux enfants.

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56

English :

In a resolutely burlesque and enchanting tone, this half-clown, half-theatrical show, presented by Le Petit Atelier, revolves around the intelligence and importance of trees in our environment. Ages 3 and up. Tasty treats for children.

German :

In einem entschieden burlesken und bezaubernden Ton, halb Clown-, halb Theaterstück, das von Le Petit Atelier angeboten wird, geht es um die Intelligenz und die Bedeutung der Bäume in unserer Umwelt. Ab 3 Jahren. Die Kinder erhalten eine kleine Leckerei.

Italiano :

Con un tono decisamente burlesco e incantevole, questo spettacolo metà clown e metà teatro di Le Petit Atelier esplora l’intelligenza e l’importanza degli alberi nel nostro ambiente. A partire dai 3 anni. Gustose prelibatezze per i bambini.

Espanol :

Con un tono decididamente burlesco y encantador, este espectáculo mitad clown, mitad teatro de Le Petit Atelier explora la inteligencia y la importancia de los árboles en nuestro entorno. A partir de 3 años. Delicias para los niños.

