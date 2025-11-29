Séance de cinéma Kaamelott Espace Cassin Bitche

Séance de cinéma Kaamelott

Espace Cassin 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 22:30:00

2025-11-29

Avec l’association CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ville de Bitche organise régulièrement des séances de cinéma.

Pour cette projection pour le grand public, nous vous proposons Kaamelott réalisé par Alexandre Astier.

SYNOPSIS Les Dieux sont en colère contre Arthur ! Après la destruction de Kaamelott, son refus obstiné de tuer Lancelot précipite le Royaume de Logres à sa perte. Il réunit ses Chevaliers, novices téméraires et vétérans désabusés, autour de la Nouvelle Table Ronde et les envoie prouver leur valeur aux quatre coins du Monde, des Marais Orcaniens aux terres glacées du Dragon Opalescent.

Pas de réservation L’achat des billets se fait sur place avant la séance par espèces, chèque ou CB.Tout public

Espace Cassin 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 00 13

English :

In partnership with CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), the town of Bitche regularly organizes film screenings.

For this screening for the general public, we propose Kaamelott directed by Alexandre Astier.

SYNOPSIS: The gods are angry with Arthur! After the destruction of Kaamelott, his stubborn refusal to kill Lancelot precipitates the Kingdom of Logres to its doom. He gathers his knights, daring novices and disillusioned veterans, around the New Round Table and sends them to prove their worth in the four corners of the world, from the Orcanian Marshes to the icy lands of the Opalescent Dragon.

No reservations: Tickets may be purchased on site before the show by cash, check or credit card.

German :

Zusammen mit dem Verein CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine) organisiert die Stadt Bitche regelmäßig Filmvorführungen.

Für diese Vorführung für das breite Publikum schlagen wir Ihnen Kaamelott unter der Regie von Alexandre Astier vor.

SYNOPSIS: Die Götter sind wütend auf Arthur! Nach der Zerstörung von Kaamelott stürzt seine hartnäckige Weigerung, Lancelot zu töten, das Königreich Logres in den Untergang. Er versammelt seine Ritter waghalsige Neulinge und desillusionierte Veteranen um die Neue Tafelrunde und schickt sie in alle Winkel der Welt, von den Orkanischen Sümpfen bis zu den eisigen Ländern des Opalisierenden Drachens, um ihren Wert zu beweisen.

Keine Reservierung: Der Kauf der Karten erfolgt vor der Vorstellung vor Ort per Bargeld, Scheck oder Kreditkarte.

Italiano :

Con l’associazione CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la città di Bitche organizza regolarmente proiezioni cinematografiche.

Per questa proiezione per il grande pubblico, proponiamo Kaamelott , diretto da Alexandre Astier.

SINOSSI: Gli dei sono arrabbiati con Artù! Dopo la distruzione di Kaamelott, il suo ostinato rifiuto di uccidere Lancillotto fa precipitare il Regno di Logres verso il suo destino. Egli riunisce i suoi cavalieri, audaci novizi e veterani disillusi, intorno alla Nuova Tavola Rotonda e li invia a dimostrare il loro valore ai quattro angoli del mondo, dalle Paludi di Orcania alle terre ghiacciate del Drago Opalescente.

Nessuna prenotazione: i biglietti possono essere acquistati sul posto prima dello spettacolo in contanti, assegno o carta di credito.

Espanol :

Con la asociación CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ciudad de Bitche organiza regularmente proyecciones cinematográficas.

Para esta proyección destinada al gran público, proponemos Kaamelott , dirigida por Alexandre Astier.

SINOPSIS: ¡Los dioses están enfadados con Arturo! Tras la destrucción de Kaamelott, su obstinada negativa a matar a Lancelot precipita al reino de Logres a su perdición. Reúne a sus Caballeros, atrevidos novicios y veteranos desilusionados, en torno a la Nueva Mesa Redonda y los envía a demostrar su valía a los cuatro rincones del Mundo, desde las Marismas de Orcania hasta las heladas tierras del Dragón Opalescente.

Sin reservas: las entradas pueden adquirirse in situ antes del espectáculo en efectivo, cheque o tarjeta de crédito.

