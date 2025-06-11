Séance de cinéma « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » – Aurec-sur-Loire, 11 juin 2025 07:00, Aurec-sur-Loire.
Haute-Loire
Séance de cinéma « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » Aurecinéma Aurec-sur-Loire Haute-Loire
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-11
fin : 2025-06-14
Date(s) :
2025-06-11
2025-06-13
2025-06-14
2025-06-15
Séance « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » de Christopher McQuarrie. Avec Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.
Durée 2h49. Action, espionnage, thriller.
Ce film est présenté en hors compétition au Festival de cannes 2025.
Aurecinéma
Aurec-sur-Loire 43110 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
English :
Christopher McQuarrie’s « Mission: Impossible The final Reckoning » screening. With Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.
Running time: 2h49. Action, espionage, thriller.
This film is presented out of competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
German :
Sitzung « Mission: Impossible The final Reckoning » von Christopher McQuarrie. Mit Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.
Dauer: 2 Stunden 49 Minuten. Action, Spionage, Thriller.
Dieser Film wird außer Konkurrenz bei den Filmfestspielen von Cannes 2025 gezeigt.
Italiano :
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning » di Christopher McQuarrie. Con Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.
Durata: 2h49. Azione, thriller di spionaggio.
Questo film sarà presentato fuori concorso al Festival di Cannes 2025.
Espanol :
Misión: Imposible El juicio final », de Christopher McQuarrie. Con Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.
Duración: 2h49. Acción, thriller de espías.
Esta película se presentará fuera de concurso en el Festival de Cannes de 2025.
