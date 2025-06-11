Séance de cinéma « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » – Aurec-sur-Loire, 11 juin 2025 07:00, Aurec-sur-Loire.

Haute-Loire

Séance de cinéma « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » Aurecinéma Aurec-sur-Loire Haute-Loire

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-11

fin : 2025-06-14

Date(s) :

2025-06-11

2025-06-13

2025-06-14

2025-06-15

Séance « Mission Impossible The final Reckoning » de Christopher McQuarrie. Avec Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

Durée 2h49. Action, espionnage, thriller.

Ce film est présenté en hors compétition au Festival de cannes 2025.

Aurecinéma

Aurec-sur-Loire 43110 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Christopher McQuarrie’s « Mission: Impossible The final Reckoning » screening. With Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

Running time: 2h49. Action, espionage, thriller.

This film is presented out of competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

German :

Sitzung « Mission: Impossible The final Reckoning » von Christopher McQuarrie. Mit Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

Dauer: 2 Stunden 49 Minuten. Action, Spionage, Thriller.

Dieser Film wird außer Konkurrenz bei den Filmfestspielen von Cannes 2025 gezeigt.

Italiano :

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning » di Christopher McQuarrie. Con Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

Durata: 2h49. Azione, thriller di spionaggio.

Questo film sarà presentato fuori concorso al Festival di Cannes 2025.

Espanol :

Misión: Imposible El juicio final », de Christopher McQuarrie. Con Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

Duración: 2h49. Acción, thriller de espías.

Esta película se presentará fuera de concurso en el Festival de Cannes de 2025.

