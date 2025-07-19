Séance spéciale au Cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours Prayssac
Séance spéciale au Cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours Prayssac samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Séance spéciale au Cinéma Louis Malle
Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac Lot
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
6
Supplément
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-19 16:30:00
fin : 2025-07-19
Date(s) :
2025-07-19
Projection du film « Kneecap » de Rich Peppiatt
Séance présentée par les Ambassadrices, Ambassadeurs 15–25 ans.
Film précédé d’un court-métrage coup de cœur
6 .
Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie m.beschet@cinemalouismalle.fr
English :
Screening of Rich Peppiatt’s film « Kneecap
Presented by Ambassadrices, Ambassadeurs 15?25 ans.
Film preceded by a short film coup de c?ur
German :
Vorführung des Films « Kneecap » von Rich Peppiatt
Präsentiert von den Botschafterinnen und Botschaftern 15?25 Jahre.
Vor dem Film wird ein Kurzfilm gezeigt
Italiano :
Proiezione del film « Kneecap » di Rich Peppiatt
Presentato dagli Ambasciatori 15-25.
Film preceduto da un cortometraggio « Coup de Coeur
Espanol :
Proyección de la película « Kneecap » de Rich Peppiatt
Presentada por los Embajadores 15?25.
Película precedida del cortometraje « Coup de Coeur
L’événement Séance spéciale au Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot